August 2 - August 8, 2021
TV
in Latvia		Weeks in Top 10
Outer Banks: Season 2
2
Outer Banks: Season 1
2
New Amsterdam: Season 1
6
Rick and Morty: Season 5
6
New Amsterdam: Season 2
5
Sex/Life: Season 1
6
Glow Up: Season 3
1
Love Is Blind: Season 1
2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
4
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
2

Top titles in Latvia from August 2 - August 8, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Top 10 in TV in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaCosta RicaDominican Republic#1 GuadeloupeJamaica#1 MartiniquePanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaEstoniaFranceGermanyGreeceLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Top 10 in TV in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaLatviaLithuania

In Asia:

Israel

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 8 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

EstoniaFranceLatviaLithuania

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Top 10 in TV in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaJamaica

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaSpain

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainKuwaitQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaNorwaySlovakiaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Kenya
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFranceItalyLatviaLithuaniaSerbiaSlovenia

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaLebanonMaldivesPakistanSri Lanka
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumFranceGermanyItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgSwitzerland

In Asia:

Turkey

