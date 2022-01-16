Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Latvia
January 10 - January 16, 2022
Films
in Latvia		Weeks in Top 10
Brazen
1
Don't Look Up
4
Mother/Android
2
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
1
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
2
Back to the Outback
6
Red Notice
10
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
1
Knocked Up
2
Inside Man
2

Top titles in Latvia from January 10 - January 16, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Brazen
Brazen
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 FranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Mother/Android
Mother/Android
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Top 10 in Films in 47 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasChileDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

MoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelMaldives

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandLatviaLithuaniaNorwayPolandPortugalSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanPakistanTurkey
Back to the Outback
Back to the Outback
Top 10 in Films in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoPanamaParaguay

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaPolandRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelThailand

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 37 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorNicaraguaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

CyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceGreeceHungaryLatviaNorwayPolandPortugalSlovakia

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusThailand
Inside Man
Inside Man
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaLatviaMaltaUkraine

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

