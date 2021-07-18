Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Kuwait
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 12 - July 18, 2021
TV
in Kuwait		Weeks in Top 10
The Good Doctor: Season 1
1
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
1
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
1
Sex/Life: Season 1
3
Vikings: Season 6
3
The Good Doctor: Season 2
1
Virgin River: Season 3
1
How to Become a Tyrant: Season 1
1
Resurrection: Ertugrul: Season 2
2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
3

Top titles in Kuwait from July 12 - July 18, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanada#1 ChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Vikings: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandNetherlands

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
The Good Doctor: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 20 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Slovenia

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandUnited Arab Emirates
Virgin River: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
How to Become a Tyrant: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 20 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaMaltaRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainKuwaitTurkey
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarUnited Arab Emirates

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
