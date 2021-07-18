Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
Films
Kuwait
July 12 - July 18, 2021
in Kuwait
Films
|Weeks in Top 10
1
|Major Grom: Plague Doctor
2
|The Magnificent Seven
1
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
1
|Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
1
|Fear Street Part 2: 1978
2
|Fear Street Part 3: 1666
1
|Fear Street Part 1: 1994
3
|The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
3
|The Water Man
1
Top titles in Kuwait from July 12 - July 18, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Canada•Chile•#1 Colombia•Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•#1 Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•#1 France•Germany•Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•Malta•Norway•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•Romania•Russia•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•Slovenia•#1 Spain•Sweden•#1 Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•#1 Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•India•Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•#1 Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia•New Zealand
The Magnificent Seven
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•Estonia•#1 Finland•France•Germany•#1 Greece•Hungary•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•#1 Netherlands•#1 Norway•Poland•Portugal•#1 Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•#1 Sweden•Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Kenya•Mauritius•Nigeria•#1 South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•#1 Israel•#1 Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•#1 Qatar•Saudi Arabia•#1 United Arab Emirates
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Egypt
In Asia:Bahrain•Jordan•Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•United Arab Emirates
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Egypt
In Asia:Bahrain•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Saudi Arabia•United Arab Emirates
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Top 10 in Films in 71 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Portugal•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Top 10 in Films in 79 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Netherlands•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 51 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•Hungary•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Portugal•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•United Kingdom
In Africa:Morocco
In Asia:Bangladesh•India•Indonesia•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Pakistan•Philippines•Saudi Arabia
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Belgium•Czech Republic•France•Germany•Greece•Netherlands•Sweden•Switzerland
In Asia:Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Qatar•United Arab Emirates
The Water Man
Top 10 in Films in 54 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•Brazil•#1 Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•Guatemala•#1 Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•#1 Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Belgium•Croatia•Czech Republic•France•Hungary•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Slovakia•Spain•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Kenya•#1 Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
