Top Ten
TV
 in 
Kenya
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 31 - February 6, 2022
TV
in Kenya		Weeks in Top 10
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
2
In From the Cold: Season 1
2
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
2
Raising Dion: Season 2
1
Dark Desire: Season 2
1
Manifest: Season 1
6
Manifest: Season 2
5
Dark Desire: Season 1
1
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
3
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
1

Top titles in Kenya from January 31 - February 6, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 PolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 IndonesiaIsrael#1 JapanJordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
In From the Cold: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 73 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Raising Dion: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 BahamasBrazilCanadaDominican Republic#1 Guadeloupe#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoPanama#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaKuwaitLebanonQatarTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Dark Desire: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Manifest: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlands

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndonesia#1 IsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTaiwan

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Manifest: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlands

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Dark Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 47 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaGreeceLuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovenia

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaKuwaitLebanonPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 41 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelKuwaitQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyIcelandIrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayRomaniaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel