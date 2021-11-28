Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Jamaica
November 22 - November 28, 2021
TV
in Jamaica		Weeks in Top 10
True Story: Limited Series
1
Hellbound: Season 1
2
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
2
Dynasty: Season 4
6
One-Punch Man: Season 1
1
PAW Patrol: Season 6
6
EDENS ZERO: Season 1
2
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 9
8
Selling Sunset: Season 4
1
Squid Game: Season 1
11

Top titles in Jamaica from November 22 - November 28, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
True Story: Limited Series
True Story: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazilCanadaDominican RepublicGuadeloupe#1 JamaicaMartiniquePanama#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Hellbound: Season 1
Hellbound: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 IndonesiaIsrael#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 68 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Dynasty: Season 4
Dynasty: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumFranceGermanyItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandRomaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Lebanon
PAW Patrol: Season 6
PAW Patrol: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilDominican RepublicEcuadorHondurasJamaicaMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

GermanyIrelandPolandUnited Kingdom
EDENS ZERO: Season 1
EDENS ZERO: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeJamaicaMartinique

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 9
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 9
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasJamaica

In Asia:

KuwaitSaudi Arabia
Selling Sunset: Season 4
Selling Sunset: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Bahamas#1 CanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceIceland#1 IrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayRomaniaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 CyprusHong KongIsraelQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Zealand
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 65 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaCanadaColombiaEcuadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaParaguayUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

