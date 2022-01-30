Netflix Logo - Home

January 24 - January 30, 2022
TV
in Ireland		Weeks in Top 10
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
2
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
1
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
1
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
2
Ozark: Season 1
2
After Life: Season 3
3
Stay Close: Limited Series
5
Archive 81: Season 1
2
I Am Georgina: Season 1
1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
1

Top titles in Ireland from January 24 - January 30, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 CanadaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanama#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Top 10 in TV in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilMexicoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaGermanyHungaryIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

IsraelSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 48 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 57 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Ozark: Season 1
Ozark: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Stay Close: Limited Series
Stay Close: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandIcelandIrelandNetherlandsNorwaySwedenUnited Kingdom
Archive 81: Season 1
Archive 81: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 48 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaMexicoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi Arabia#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
I Am Georgina: Season 1
I Am Georgina: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyIrelandItaly#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden#1 Switzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 GermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

