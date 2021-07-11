Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Ireland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 5 - July 11, 2021
Films
in Ireland		Weeks in Top 10
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
2
Official Secrets
1
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
2
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
1
The Talented Mr. Ripley
1
The Angry Birds Movie 2
2
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
1
This Little Love Of Mine
1
Criminal
1

Top titles in Ireland from July 5 - July 11, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Ireland#1 United Kingdom

In Asia:

#1 Hong Kong#1 Indonesia#1 Malaysia#1 Philippines#1 SingaporeSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Vietnam
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Ireland

In Asia:

BangladeshMaldivesPakistan
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaMaltaRomania#1 RussiaSlovenia#1 Ukraine

In Asia:

South Korea
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicGermanyHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitMaldivesSaudi ArabiaTurkey
This Little Love Of Mine
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Belgium#1 CroatiaDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

Australia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel