Top Ten
TV
 in 
Indonesia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
September 6 - September 12, 2021
TV
in Indonesia		Weeks in Top 10
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
11
Money Heist: Part 5
2
Money Heist: Part 1
2
Clickbait: Limited Series
2
Money Heist: Part 2
1
D.P.: Season 1
3
Vincenzo: Season 1
11
Couple on the Backtrack
1
Money Heist: Part 3
1

Top titles in Indonesia from September 6 - September 12, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a "Top 10 Row" on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong Kong#1 IndonesiaJapan#1 MalaysiaMaldives#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSouth Korea#1 TaiwanThailandVietnam
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Money Heist: Part 1
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Clickbait: Limited Series
Clickbait: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Zealand
Money Heist: Part 2
Money Heist: Part 2
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

MoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIndonesiaJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
D.P.: Season 1
D.P.: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesia#1 South KoreaTaiwanVietnam
Couple on the Backtrack
Couple on the Backtrack
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesTaiwan
Money Heist: Part 3
Money Heist: Part 3
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Jamaica

In Europe:

CroatiaHungaryItalyLatviaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaPakistanSri LankaThailandTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

