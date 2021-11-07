Netflix Logo - Home

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Top Ten
TV
 in 
India
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 1 - November 7, 2021
TV
in India		Weeks in Top 10
Squid Game: Season 1
8
Call My Agent Bollywood: Season 1
2
Locke & Key: Season 2
3
You: Season 3
4
The Good Doctor: Season 4
1
Money Heist: Part 1
19
Locke & Key: Season 1
2
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
1
Dynasty: Season 4
2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
7

Top titles in India from November 1 - November 7, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Call My Agent Bollywood: Season 1
Call My Agent Bollywood: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaPakistanUnited Arab Emirates
Locke & Key: Season 2
Locke & Key: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCanadaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
You: Season 3
You: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Good Doctor: Season 4
The Good Doctor: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

IcelandNorwayPortugalSweden

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri Lanka
Money Heist: Part 1
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

RussiaUkraine

In Asia:

IndiaPakistan
Locke & Key: Season 1
Locke & Key: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicFranceGermanyHungaryItalyRussiaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptRéunion

In Asia:

IndiaPakistan

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 40 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Dynasty: Season 4
Dynasty: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 BahamasBrazilCanadaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorHondurasNicaraguaPeru

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapan#1 MalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

