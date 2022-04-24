Netflix Logo - Home

April 18 - April 24, 2022
Films
in India		Weeks in Top 10
Dasvi
3
'83
5
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
1
Badhaai Do
7
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
2
Night Drive
2
Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Hindi)
3
Choose or Die
1
Etharkkum Thunindhavan
3
Sooryavanshi
19

Top titles in India from April 18 - April 24, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Dasvi
Dasvi
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 India#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
'83
'83
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMaldivesPakistanSri Lanka
Night Drive
Night Drive
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BahrainIndiaOmanQatarUnited Arab Emirates
Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Hindi)
Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Hindi)
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMaldivesPakistan
Choose or Die
Choose or Die
Top 10 in Films in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 JordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Etharkkum Thunindhavan
Etharkkum Thunindhavan
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndiaMalaysiaOmanSri Lanka

