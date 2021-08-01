Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Iceland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 26 - August 1, 2021
TV
in Iceland		Weeks in Top 10
The Good Doctor: Season 1
3
The Good Doctor: Season 2
2
Outer Banks: Season 2
1
The Good Doctor: Season 3
2
Virgin River: Season 3
4
New Amsterdam: Season 1
5
Love Is Blind: Season 1
1
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
3
Outer Banks: Season 1
1
New Amsterdam: Season 2
4

Top titles in Iceland from July 26 - August 1, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Good Doctor: Season 1
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 52 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 FinlandGermanyGreece#1 IcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorway#1 PolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam
The Good Doctor: Season 2
The Good Doctor: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 50 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Outer Banks: Season 2
Outer Banks: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaCosta Rica#1 Guadeloupe#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniquePanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Good Doctor: Season 3
The Good Doctor: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 38 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandItalyMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandUnited Arab Emirates
Virgin River: Season 3
Virgin River: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaCosta RicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandRomaniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

Israel

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
New Amsterdam: Season 1
New Amsterdam: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwaySwitzerland

In Africa:

#1 Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Love Is Blind: Season 1
Love Is Blind: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaNorwaySlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

QatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 61 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Outer Banks: Season 1
Outer Banks: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanon

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
New Amsterdam: Season 2
New Amsterdam: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

EstoniaFranceGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuania

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

