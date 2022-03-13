Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Hong Kong
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 7 - March 13, 2022
TV
in Hong Kong		Weeks in Top 10
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
3
Business Proposal: Season 1
2
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
4
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
3
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
5
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
4
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
1
Fishbowl Wives: Season 1
4
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
7
Crash Landing on You: Season 1
5

Top titles in Hong Kong from March 7 - March 13, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaMartiniqueMexicoPeru

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Hong KongIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 TaiwanThailandVietnam
Business Proposal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapanJordanKuwait#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaMexico

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelLebanonQatarSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoPeru

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaPakistanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaThailandTurkeyVietnam
Crash Landing on You: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongJapanSouth KoreaVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

