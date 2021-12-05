Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Hong Kong
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 29 - December 5, 2021
TV
in Hong Kong		Weeks in Top 10
Light the Night: Part 1
2
Money Heist: Part 5
4
Hellbound: Season 1
3
The King's Affection: Season 1
8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
1
Arcane: Season 1
4
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
14
Selling Sunset: Season 4
2
Lost in Space: Season 3
1
Squid Game: Season 1
12

Top titles in Hong Kong from November 29 - December 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Light the Night: Part 1
Light the Night: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

#1 Hong KongMalaysiaSingapore#1 TaiwanVietnam
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Hellbound: Season 1
Hellbound: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 41 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaDominican RepublicPanama

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaFinlandFranceGreeceLithuaniaRussia

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
The King's Affection: Season 1
The King's Affection: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPeruVenezuela

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Chile

In Europe:

BulgariaFinland

In Asia:

Hong Kong#1 JapanTaiwanThailand
Arcane: Season 1
Arcane: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeTaiwanThailandVietnam
Selling Sunset: Season 4
Selling Sunset: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIceland#1 IrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelQatarSingaporeUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Lost in Space: Season 3
Lost in Space: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaNicaragua

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaPolandRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

