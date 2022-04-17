Netflix Logo - Home

April 11 - April 17, 2022
TV
in Honduras		Weeks in Top 10
Pedro el escamoso: Season 1
3
Elite: Season 5
2
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
42
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
16
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
42
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
42
Bridgerton: Season 2
4
Business Proposal: Season 1
1
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
1
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
1

Top titles in Honduras from April 11 - April 17, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Top 10 in TV in 75 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 Germany#1 GreeceHungaryIceland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlands#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 SwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIsrael#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Spain
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru

In Europe:

Spain
Top 10 in TV in 88 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 38 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaPeru

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 JapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
Top 10 in TV in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Honduras

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesTaiwanThailandVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel