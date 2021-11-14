Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Guatemala
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 8 - November 14, 2021
TV
in Guatemala		Weeks in Top 10
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
20
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
20
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
2
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
20
Squid Game: Season 1
9
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
1
Narcos: Mexico: Season 1
1
AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series
4
You: Season 3
5
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
1

Top titles in Guatemala from November 8 - November 14, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bolivia#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 GuatemalaHondurasMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Venezuela
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemala#1 HondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 CanadaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Narcos: Mexico: Season 1
Narcos: Mexico: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Dominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay

In Europe:

FinlandHungaryNetherlandsRomania

In Africa:

KenyaMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwait
AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series
AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaragua
You: Season 3
You: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Africa:

Réunion

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel