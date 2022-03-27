Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Guatemala
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 21 - March 27, 2022
Films
in Guatemala		Weeks in Top 10
In Good Hands
1
Gemini Man
2
Black Crab
2
Without Saying Goodbye
2
The Adam Project
3
Anna
2
The Ice Road
2
The Dead Don't Die
1
Rescued by Ruby
2
John Wick: Chapter 2
1

Top titles in Guatemala from March 21 - March 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
In Good Hands
In Good Hands
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprus#1 Israel#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwan#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Gemini Man
Gemini Man
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El SalvadorGuatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Black Crab
Black Crab
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 FranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Without Saying Goodbye
Without Saying Goodbye
Top 10 in Films in 59 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTaiwanUnited Arab Emirates
The Adam Project
The Adam Project
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Anna
Anna
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
The Ice Road
The Ice Road
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Netherlands

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Dead Don't Die
The Dead Don't Die
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Rescued by Ruby
Rescued by Ruby
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 2
Top 10 in Films in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel