Films
 in 
Guatemala
March 14 - March 20, 2022
Films
in Guatemala		Weeks in Top 10
The Adam Project
2
The Ice Road
1
Gemini Man
1
Black Crab
1
Without Saying Goodbye
1
Chernobyl 1986
3
Rescued by Ruby
1
Anna
1
The Bombardment
2
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
3

The Adam Project
The Adam Project
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 OmanPakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Ice Road
The Ice Road
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Gemini Man
Gemini Man
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Black Crab
Black Crab
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Without Saying Goodbye
Without Saying Goodbye
Top 10 in Films in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaFinlandGreeceHungaryLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesOmanSri Lanka
Chernobyl 1986
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Rescued by Ruby
Rescued by Ruby
Top 10 in Films in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJapanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Anna
Anna
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
The Bombardment
The Bombardment
Top 10 in Films in 59 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumGermanyLuxembourg

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

