Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Guadeloupe
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 21 - February 27, 2022
TV
in Guadeloupe		Weeks in Top 10
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
3
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
2
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
1
Raising Dion: Season 2
4
Toy Boy: Season 1
4
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
5
Love Is Blind: Season 2
2
Secrets of Summer: Season 1
2
Raising Dion: Season 1
3
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 4
3

Top titles in Guadeloupe from February 21 - February 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a "Top 10 Row" on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 80 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 88 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Raising Dion: Season 2
Raising Dion: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

France

In Africa:

RéunionSouth Africa

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Toy Boy: Season 1
Toy Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeJamaicaMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusLebanon

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Secrets of Summer: Season 1
Secrets of Summer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Raising Dion: Season 1
Raising Dion: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 8 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

FranceHungaryUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel