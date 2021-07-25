Netflix Logo - Home

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Guadeloupe
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 19 - July 25, 2021
TV
in Guadeloupe		Weeks in Top 10
New Amsterdam: Season 1
4
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
2
New Amsterdam: Season 2
1
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
3
Sex/Life: Season 1
4
Sky Rojo: Season 2
1
Never Have I Ever: Season 1
2
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
2
Van Helsing: Season 5
1
Virgin River: Season 3
3

Top titles in Guadeloupe from July 19 - July 25, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
New Amsterdam: Season 1
New Amsterdam: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Guadeloupe#1 Martinique

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwaySwitzerland

In Africa:

#1 Réunion

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
New Amsterdam: Season 2
New Amsterdam: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

EstoniaFranceGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanada#1 ChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCosta RicaGuadeloupeMartiniquePanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourg#1 SpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Mauritius
Never Have I Ever: Season 1
Never Have I Ever: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFranceGermanyItalyLatviaLithuaniaSerbiaSloveniaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMaldivesPakistanSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Van Helsing: Season 5
Van Helsing: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

FinlandGermanyGreeceRomaniaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

KuwaitMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Virgin River: Season 3
Virgin River: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

