Top Ten
Films
 in 
Guadeloupe
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 30 - September 5, 2021
Films
in Guadeloupe		Weeks in Top 10
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
2
Afterlife of the Party
1
He's All That
2
The Sum of All Fears
1
The Meg
3
Sweet Girl
3
Noah
1
Really Love
2
Gone Girl
1
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
3

Top titles in Guadeloupe from August 30 - September 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
Top 10 in Films in 73 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 JapanMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 PakistanPhilippinesSingapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Afterlife of the Party
Afterlife of the Party
Top 10 in Films in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
He's All That
He's All That
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazil#1 Canada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Sum of All Fears
The Sum of All Fears
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyIcelandLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayRussiaSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Meg
The Meg
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BelgiumFrance

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Sweet Girl
Sweet Girl
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Noah
Noah
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Dominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartinique

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Really Love
Really Love
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeMartinique

In Africa:

KenyaNigeria
Gone Girl
Gone Girl
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

DenmarkMaltaNorwayPolandRomaniaSpain

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshPakistanSri LankaTaiwanTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
