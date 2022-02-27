Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Greece
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 21 - February 27, 2022
Films
in Greece		Weeks in Top 10
Restless
1
The Tinder Swindler
4
Through My Window
4
Don't Kill Me
1
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
2
Tall Girl 2
3
Love Tactics
3
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
2
Fistful of Vengeance
2

Top titles in Greece from February 21 - February 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Restless
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 CyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler
Top 10 in Films in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwait#1 Lebanon#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartiniquePanamaParaguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonMaldivesPakistanSri LankaThailand
Don't Kill Me
Don't Kill Me
Top 10 in Films in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFinlandFranceGreeceItalyLuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaSpain

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

FinlandGreeceNorwaySweden
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemala#1 HondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Tall Girl 2
Tall Girl 2
Top 10 in Films in 29 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

NigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelMaldivesSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Love Tactics
Love Tactics
Top 10 in Films in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Top 10 in Films in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanQatarSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Fistful of Vengeance
Fistful of Vengeance
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
