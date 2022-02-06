Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Greece
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 31 - February 6, 2022
Films
in Greece		Weeks in Top 10
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
1
The Tinder Swindler
1
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
1
Through My Window
1
Home Team
2
My Best Friend Anne Frank
1
Star Trek Beyond
1
Munich – The Edge of War
3
The Royal Treatment
3
Don't Look Up
7

Top titles in Greece from January 31 - February 6, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicEstoniaGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesia#1 Malaysia#1 PhilippinesSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Home Team
Home Team
Top 10 in Films in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
My Best Friend Anne Frank
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Top 10 in Films in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Munich – The Edge of War
Munich – The Edge of War
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaGreeceHungaryIrelandLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Cyprus
The Royal Treatment
The Royal Treatment
Top 10 in Films in 48 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicGreeceHungaryLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndonesiaIsraelLebanonMaldivesPakistanSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 27 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelJapanSouth KoreaTaiwanVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

