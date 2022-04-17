Netflix Logo - Home

April 11 - April 17, 2022
TV
in Germany		Weeks in Top 10
Elite: Season 5
2
Bridgerton: Season 2
4
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
2
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
1
Bridgerton: Season 1
4
For Life: Season 1
7
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
10
Elite: Season 1
2
PAW Patrol: Season 6
11
Our Great National Parks: Limited Series
1

Top titles in Germany from April 11 - April 17, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Elite: Season 5
Elite: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 75 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 Germany#1 GreeceHungaryIceland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlands#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 SwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIsrael#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
Bridgerton: Season 2
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 88 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 59 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Bahamas#1 CanadaGuadeloupe#1 JamaicaMartinique#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Bridgerton: Season 1
Bridgerton: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaChileColombiaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
For Life: Season 1
For Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Bahamas

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyLuxembourg
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

Israel

In Oceania:

Australia
Elite: Season 1
Elite: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaFranceGermanyItalyPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

PakistanTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
PAW Patrol: Season 6
PAW Patrol: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Jamaica

In Europe:

BelgiumGermanyLuxembourgPoland
Our Great National Parks: Limited Series
Our Great National Parks: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaCosta RicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGermanyHungaryIcelandMaltaNorwaySlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

IsraelQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel