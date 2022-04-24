Netflix Logo - Home

April 18 - April 24, 2022
Films
in Germany		Weeks in Top 10
Fack ju Göhte 3
2
Choose or Die
2
The In Between
3
How It Ends
2
The Taming of the Shrewd
2
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
2
Zack Snyder's Justice League
6
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
1
The Adam Project
6
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
13

Top titles in Germany from April 18 - April 24, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Choose or Die
Choose or Die
Top 10 in Films in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 JordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
The In Between
The In Between
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
How It Ends
How It Ends
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartiniqueUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTaiwanTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
The Taming of the Shrewd
The Taming of the Shrewd
Top 10 in Films in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanLebanonTaiwanTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyLuxembourg

In Asia:

Japan
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaGermany#1 ItalySwitzerland
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
Top 10 in Films in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada#1 United States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

Hong KongIsrael#1 SingaporeUnited Arab Emirates
The Adam Project
The Adam Project
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

IndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

