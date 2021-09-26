Netflix Logo - Home

September 20 - September 26, 2021
Films
in Germany		Weeks in Top 10
Schumacher
2
Intrusion
1
The Father Who Moves Mountains
2
My Little Pony: A New Generation
1
Kate
3
The Stronghold
2
The November Man
2
Along Came a Spider
2
The Starling
1
Nightbooks
2

Top titles in Germany from September 20 - September 26, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Schumacher
Schumacher
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelLebanonTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Intrusion
Intrusion
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 RussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Top 10 in Films in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGermanyGreeceIcelandLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Zealand
My Little Pony: A New Generation
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Kate
Kate
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Stronghold
The Stronghold
Top 10 in Films in 57 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Along Came a Spider
Along Came a Spider
Top 10 in Films in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaFranceGermanyLuxembourg

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

Hong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitPhilippinesQatarSingaporeTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Starling
The Starling
Top 10 in Films in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsrael

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Nightbooks
Nightbooks
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaCzech RepublicEstoniaGermanyHungaryRussiaSlovakiaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel