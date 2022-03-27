Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
France
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 21 - March 27, 2022
TV
in France		Weeks in Top 10
Bridgerton: Season 2
1
Top Boy: Season 2
2
Standing Up: Season 1
2
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
3
Top Boy: Season 1
1
Bridgerton: Season 1
1
Queen of the South: Season 5
3
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
7
Cracow Monsters: Season 1
1
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
4

Top titles in France from March 21 - March 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Bridgerton: Season 2
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Top Boy: Season 2
Top Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 52 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIsraelMaldivesPakistanSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top Boy: Season 1
Top Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 40 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Bridgerton: Season 1
Bridgerton: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 75 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Queen of the South: Season 5
Queen of the South: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaFranceItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Maldives
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 59 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Cracow Monsters: Season 1
Cracow Monsters: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

Czech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryPolandSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySerbiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanon

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel