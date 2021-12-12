Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
France
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 6 - December 12, 2021
Films
in France		Weeks in Top 10
The Unforgivable
1
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
2
The 15:17 to Paris
1
Deliver Us from Evil
2
Back to the Outback
1
Red Notice
5
More the Merrier
2
Bordertown: Mural Murders
1
The Power of the Dog
2
Bruised
3

Top titles in France from December 6 - December 12, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Unforgivable
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourg

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The 15:17 to Paris
The 15:17 to Paris
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

France

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Back to the Outback
Back to the Outback
Top 10 in Films in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandLatviaLuxembourgNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitMalaysiaOmanQatarThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
More the Merrier
More the Merrier
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Uruguay

In Europe:

FranceGreeceLuxembourgPolandPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

IsraelLebanonMaldivesTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaUruguay

In Europe:

FranceGermany
The Power of the Dog
The Power of the Dog
Top 10 in Films in 37 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileParaguayUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

IsraelSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Bruised
Bruised
Top 10 in Films in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

FranceGreeceLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSerbiaSpain

In Africa:

MoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonSaudi Arabia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel