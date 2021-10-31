Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
France
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 25 - October 31, 2021
Films
in France		Weeks in Top 10
Stuck Together
2
Army of Thieves
1
Budapest
1
Hypnotic
1
Halloween
1
Night Teeth
2
The Forgotten Battle
3
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
4
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2
1
Peter Rabbit
3

Top titles in France from October 25 - October 31, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Stuck Together
Stuck Together
Top 10 in Films in 65 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstonia#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
Army of Thieves
Army of Thieves
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Budapest
Budapest
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

France

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Hypnotic
Hypnotic
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Halloween
Halloween
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaGuadeloupe

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourg

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Night Teeth
Night Teeth
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Forgotten Battle
The Forgotten Battle
Top 10 in Films in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaChileUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumFinlandFranceGermanyItalyPolandSpain

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

Hong KongMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaSingaporeVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

