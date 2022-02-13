Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Finland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 7 - February 13, 2022
TV
in Finland		Weeks in Top 10
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7
1
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
1
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
2
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
3
Disenchantment: Part 4
1
Love Is Blind: Season 2
1
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
4
In From the Cold: Season 1
3
Snowpiercer: Season 3
1
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
3

Top titles in Finland from February 7 - February 13, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaEstonia#1 Finland#1 GermanyIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsSerbiaSlovenia

In Asia:

CyprusTurkey
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 88 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanama#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 IndonesiaIsrael#1 JapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Disenchantment: Part 4
Disenchantment: Part 4
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaPolandRussiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaNorwaySloveniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

FinlandHungaryIrelandNetherlandsNorwayRussiaSerbiaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Saudi ArabiaSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
In From the Cold: Season 1
In From the Cold: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryNorwayRomaniaRussiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Snowpiercer: Season 3
Snowpiercer: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

FinlandRussiaUkraine

In Asia:

Turkey
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaNorwayRussiaSlovakiaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

