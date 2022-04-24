Netflix Logo - Home

Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 18 - April 24, 2022
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Choose or Die
2
15,260,000
The In Between
3
13,350,000
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
1
9,920,000
How It Ends
3
8,280,000
Yakuza Princess
1
7,490,000
The Adam Project
7
7,480,000
Playing with Fire
1
6,750,000
The Vault
2
6,620,000
Shrek
6
5,310,000
Cleaner
2
4,920,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from April 18 - April 24, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Choose or Die
Top 10 in Films in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 JordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
The In Between
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
Top 10 in Films in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada#1 United States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

Hong KongIsrael#1 SingaporeUnited Arab Emirates
How It Ends
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartiniqueUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTaiwanTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Yakuza Princess
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
The Adam Project
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

IndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey
Playing with Fire
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
The Vault
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 JamaicaMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela
Shrek
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoUnited States

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Red Notice364,020,000
2Don't Look Up359,790,000
3Bird Box282,020,000
4The Adam Project233,160,000
5Extraction231,340,000
6The Unforgivable214,700,000
7The Irishman214,570,000
8The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
96 Underground205,470,000
10Spenser Confidential197,320,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

