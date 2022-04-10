Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 4 - April 10, 2022
Films (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
The In Between
1
26,770,000
The Adam Project
5
10,900,000
The Bubble
2
9,950,000
Shrek Forever After
2
9,770,000
The Blind Side
2
8,710,000
Four Brothers
1
8,170,000
Enough
1
5,790,000
How It Ends
1
5,650,000
Shrek
5
5,340,000
Return to Space
1
4,550,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from April 4 - April 10, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The In Between
The In Between
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 JamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Adam Project
The Adam Project
Top 10 in Films in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaNicaraguaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesOmanSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam
The Bubble
The Bubble
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitMalaysiaSingaporeTaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Enough
Enough
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
How It Ends
How It Ends
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumGreeceIcelandMaltaPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

LebanonSouth KoreaTurkey
Return to Space
Return to Space
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwaySerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

Hong Kong

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Red Notice364,020,000
2Don't Look Up359,790,000
3Bird Box282,020,000
4The Adam Project233,150,000
5Extraction231,340,000
6The Unforgivable214,700,000
7The Irishman214,570,000
8The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
96 Underground205,470,000
10Spenser Confidential197,320,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel