Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 20 - December 26, 2021
Films (English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|Don't Look Up
1
|111,030,000
|The Unforgivable
3
|26,600,000
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
1
|26,590,000
|Back to the Outback
3
|24,750,000
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
2
|20,000,000
|The Christmas Chronicles
4
|12,910,000
|Red Notice
7
|12,140,000
|A California Christmas: City Lights
2
|11,630,000
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
3
|10,990,000
|A Boy Called Christmas
5
|9,120,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from December 20 - December 26, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•Brazil•#1 Canada•#1 Chile•Colombia•#1 Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•#1 Guatemala•#1 Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•#1 Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•#1 United States•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•#1 Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•#1 Greece•#1 Hungary•#1 Iceland•#1 Ireland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•#1 Norway•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•#1 Russia•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•#1 Spain•#1 Sweden•#1 Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:#1 Egypt•#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•#1 Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•#1 Hong Kong•India•#1 Indonesia•#1 Israel•Japan•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•#1 Maldives•Oman•#1 Pakistan•#1 Philippines•Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•South Korea•#1 Sri Lanka•#1 Taiwan•#1 Thailand•#1 Turkey•United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:#1 Australia•New Caledonia•#1 New Zealand
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Chile•#1 Colombia•Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•#1 Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•#1 Panama•Paraguay•Peru•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
Back to the Outback
Top 10 in Films in 83 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•France•Germany•Greece•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Poland•Portugal•Serbia•Slovenia•Spain•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia
The Christmas Chronicles
Top 10 in Films in 15 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Canada•United States
In Europe:Austria•Finland•Hungary•Ireland•Latvia•Lithuania•Malta•Norway•Russia•Slovakia•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Asia:Cyprus
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Colombia•Martinique•United States•Venezuela
In Europe:Bulgaria•Croatia•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•Germany•Hungary•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Portugal•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Morocco•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•India•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•Vietnam
A California Christmas: City Lights
Top 10 in Films in 30 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Brazil•Martinique•Panama•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Croatia•Denmark•Finland•Germany•Greece•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Spain•Switzerland
In Africa:Mauritius•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Cyprus•Lebanon•Sri Lanka
In Oceania:New Caledonia
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:United States
In Europe:Greece•Hungary•Ireland•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•United Kingdom
In Asia:Cyprus
A Boy Called Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:United States
In Europe:Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Latvia•Lithuania•Netherlands•Norway•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Ukraine
In Asia:Cyprus•Lebanon•Thailand
Most Popular Films (English)
The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
Films (English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Red Notice
|364,020,000
|2
|Bird Box
|282,020,000
|3
|Extraction
|231,340,000
|4
|The Irishman
|214,570,000
|5
|The Kissing Booth 2
|209,250,000
|6
|6 Underground
|205,470,000
|7
|Spenser Confidential
|197,320,000
|8
|Enola Holmes
|189,900,000
|9
|The Unforgivable
|186,900,000
|10
|Army of the Dead
|186,540,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
