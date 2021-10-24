Netflix Logo - Home

Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 18 - October 24, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Night Teeth
1
31,870,000
Venom
3
7,900,000
What Happens in Vegas
1
7,380,000
A Dog's Journey
1
5,760,000
My Little Pony: A New Generation
5
5,570,000
Unfaithful
1
5,350,000
Going in Style
2
4,520,000
The Guilty
4
4,400,000
Street Kings
1
3,440,000
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
4
3,430,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from October 18 - October 24, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Night Teeth
Night Teeth
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Venom
Venom
Top 10 in Films in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuador#1 El SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumIceland

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
What Happens in Vegas
What Happens in Vegas
Top 10 in Films in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSingaporeTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
A Dog's Journey
A Dog's Journey
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
My Little Pony: A New Generation
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ChileCosta RicaGuatemalaUnited States

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryLatviaRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Asia:

Maldives
Unfaithful
Unfaithful
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileDominican RepublicEcuadorHondurasMexicoNicaraguaParaguayPeru

In Europe:

IrelandMaltaNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaSerbiaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
The Guilty
The Guilty
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaGermanyGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

JordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesSaudi Arabia
Street Kings
Street Kings
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkFinlandGermanyIcelandItalyMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySwedenSwitzerland

In Asia:

BahrainJordanLebanonMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexico

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyLuxembourgSwitzerland

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bird Box282,020,000
2Extraction231,340,000
3The Irishman214,570,000
4The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
56 Underground205,470,000
6Spenser Confidential197,320,000
7Enola Holmes189,900,000
8Army of the Dead186,540,000
9The Old Guard185,710,000
10Murder Mystery169,590,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel