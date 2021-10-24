Global Top 10
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 18 - October 24, 2021
Films (English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|Night Teeth
1
|31,870,000
|Venom
3
|7,900,000
|What Happens in Vegas
1
|7,380,000
|A Dog's Journey
1
|5,760,000
|My Little Pony: A New Generation
5
|5,570,000
|Unfaithful
1
|5,350,000
|Going in Style
2
|4,520,000
|The Guilty
4
|4,400,000
|Street Kings
1
|3,440,000
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
4
|3,430,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from October 18 - October 24, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Night Teeth
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Canada•Chile•#1 Colombia•#1 Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•#1 Guatemala•#1 Honduras•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•#1 Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•#1 Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•#1 United States•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•#1 Germany•Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•#1 Russia•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•Slovenia•#1 Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•#1 Morocco•Nigeria•#1 Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•#1 Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•#1 Maldives•Oman•#1 Pakistan•#1 Philippines•#1 Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•#1 Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•#1 Turkey•#1 United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Venom
Top 10 in Films in 34 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Belgium•Iceland
In Africa:Egypt
In Asia:Bahrain•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
What Happens in Vegas
Top 10 in Films in 53 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Bulgaria•Croatia•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•Greece•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Qatar•Singapore•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia
A Dog's Journey
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Chile•Costa Rica•Guatemala•United States
In Europe:Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Hungary•Latvia•Russia•Slovakia•Ukraine
In Asia:Maldives
Unfaithful
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Chile•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Paraguay•Peru
In Europe:Ireland•Malta•Netherlands•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
The Guilty
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Austria•Bulgaria•Croatia•Estonia•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Portugal•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt•Morocco
In Asia:Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Saudi Arabia
Street Kings
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Denmark•Finland•Germany•Iceland•Italy•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Sweden•Switzerland
In Asia:Bahrain•Jordan•Lebanon•Malaysia•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Thailand•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Colombia•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Mexico
In Europe:Austria•Germany•Luxembourg•Switzerland
Most Popular Films (English)
The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
Films (English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Bird Box
|282,020,000
|2
|Extraction
|231,340,000
|3
|The Irishman
|214,570,000
|4
|The Kissing Booth 2
|209,250,000
|5
|6 Underground
|205,470,000
|6
|Spenser Confidential
|197,320,000
|7
|Enola Holmes
|189,900,000
|8
|Army of the Dead
|186,540,000
|9
|The Old Guard
|185,710,000
|10
|Murder Mystery
|169,590,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.