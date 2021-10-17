Netflix Logo - Home

Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 11 - October 17, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Venom
2
20,400,000
The Guilty
3
12,590,000
Security
2
9,470,000
My Little Pony: A New Generation
4
8,220,000
There's Someone Inside Your House
2
7,380,000
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
2
7,300,000
Redemption
1
5,800,000
Going in Style
1
4,950,000
Titanic
2
4,930,000
Knight and Day
1
4,770,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from October 11 - October 17, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Venom
Venom
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Zealand
The Guilty
The Guilty
Top 10 in Films in 73 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Security
Security
Top 10 in Films in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyIrelandItalyMaltaRomaniaSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIsraelJapan#1 MalaysiaMaldivesPakistan#1 PhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
My Little Pony: A New Generation
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Top 10 in Films in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexicoPanamaPeruUnited States

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPolandRussiaSlovakiaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Maldives

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
There's Someone Inside Your House
There's Someone Inside Your House
Top 10 in Films in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasGuadeloupeMartiniqueUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicHungaryItalyLuxembourgRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

IndonesiaKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaThailand

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileEcuadorEl SalvadorPanamaPeru

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesSingaporeTaiwanThailand

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Redemption
Redemption
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Knight and Day
Knight and Day
Top 10 in Films in 36 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Dominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BulgariaEstoniaGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaMalta

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bird Box282,020,000
2Red Notice277,900,000
3Extraction231,340,000
4The Irishman214,570,000
5The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
66 Underground205,470,000
7Spenser Confidential197,320,000
8Enola Holmes189,900,000
9Army of the Dead186,540,000
10The Old Guard185,710,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel