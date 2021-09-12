Global Top 10
Films (English)
September 6 - September 12, 2021
Films (English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|Kate
1
|38,780,000
|Afterlife of the Party
2
|23,790,000
|Worth
2
|13,560,000
|He's All That
3
|10,930,000
|SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
3
|9,930,000
|In Time
2
|8,930,000
|Noah
1
|7,770,000
|Vivo
6
|6,960,000
|Sweet Girl
4
|6,570,000
|Monte Carlo
1
|6,200,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from September 6 - September 12, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:
Kate
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•#1 Canada•#1 Chile•#1 Colombia•Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•Guatemala•#1 Honduras•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•#1 Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•#1 United States•Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•#1 Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•#1 Greece•Hungary•#1 Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•#1 Norway•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•#1 Russia•#1 Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•#1 Spain•Sweden•#1 Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•#1 Morocco•Nigeria•#1 Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•#1 Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•#1 Hong Kong•India•#1 Indonesia•#1 Israel•Japan•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•Maldives•#1 Oman•#1 Pakistan•#1 Philippines•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•#1 Taiwan•#1 Thailand•#1 Turkey•#1 United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:#1 Australia•New Caledonia•#1 New Zealand
Afterlife of the Party
Top 10 in Films in 91 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•#1 Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•#1 Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•#1 Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•#1 New Caledonia•New Zealand
Worth
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Mexico•Panama•Paraguay•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Czech Republic•Estonia•France•Hungary•#1 Ireland•Latvia•Lithuania•Poland•Romania•Russia•Slovakia•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia
He's All That
Top 10 in Films in 54 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Martinique•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Netherlands•Norway•Portugal•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Lebanon•Maldives•Sri Lanka
In Oceania:New Caledonia
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Brazil•Guadeloupe•Martinique•Panama•Venezuela
In Europe:Belgium•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Hungary•Iceland•Italy•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Spain•Sweden•Ukraine
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Japan•Malaysia•Maldives•Pakistan•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia
In Time
Top 10 in Films in 51 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Brazil•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Mexico•Peru
In Europe:Bulgaria•Croatia•Estonia•Greece•Iceland•Latvia•Lithuania•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovenia•Spain•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Noah
Top 10 in Films in 36 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Brazil•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Martinique
In Europe:Bulgaria•Denmark•France•Germany•Hungary•Malta•Norway•Poland•Romania•Serbia•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Sweet Girl
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Luxembourg•Portugal•Russia•Ukraine
In Africa:Morocco
In Asia:Cyprus•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Saudi Arabia
Monte Carlo
Top 10 in Films in 37 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Bulgaria•Greece•Italy•Malta•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovenia•Spain
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Qatar•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Most Popular Films (English)
The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
Films (English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Bird Box
|282,020,000
|2
|Red Notice
|277,900,000
|3
|Extraction
|231,340,000
|4
|The Irishman
|214,570,000
|5
|The Kissing Booth 2
|209,250,000
|6
|6 Underground
|205,470,000
|7
|Spenser Confidential
|197,320,000
|8
|Enola Holmes
|189,900,000
|9
|Army of the Dead
|186,540,000
|10
|The Old Guard
|185,710,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
