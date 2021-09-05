Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 30 - September 5, 2021
Films (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
He's All That
2
36,730,000
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
2
32,730,000
Afterlife of the Party
1
26,710,000
Sweet Girl
3
13,390,000
Vivo
5
9,380,000
The Loud House Movie
3
6,640,000
Worth
1
6,480,000
The Secret Life of Pets
3
6,450,000
In Time
1
6,220,000
Green Lantern
1
6,060,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from August 30 - September 5, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
He's All That
He's All That
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazil#1 Canada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
Top 10 in Films in 73 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 JapanMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 PakistanPhilippinesSingapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Afterlife of the Party
Afterlife of the Party
Top 10 in Films in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sweet Girl
Sweet Girl
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Vivo
Vivo
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuatemalaPanamaPeruUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaLuxembourgRussia

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Loud House Movie
The Loud House Movie
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaFinlandFranceGreeceHungarySerbiaSlovakia

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

IsraelLebanon
Worth
Worth
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaColombiaCosta RicaGuatemalaMexicoNicaraguaParaguayUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

IrelandRussiaUkraine
The Secret Life of Pets
The Secret Life of Pets
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicHungaryIcelandLatviaLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalRussiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Mauritius
In Time
In Time
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaGreeceIcelandIrelandLithuaniaPolandRomaniaSloveniaSpainUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelQatarTaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bird Box282,020,000
2Extraction231,340,000
3The Irishman214,570,000
4The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
56 Underground205,470,000
6Spenser Confidential197,320,000
7Enola Holmes189,900,000
8Army of the Dead186,540,000
9The Old Guard185,710,000
10Murder Mystery169,590,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel