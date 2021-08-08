Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films (English)
August 2 - August 8, 2021
Aftermath
1
24,200,000
Resort to Love
2
23,480,000
Vivo
1
21,940,000
The Vault
1
10,870,000
The Last Letter From Your Lover
3
6,850,000
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
1
6,250,000
Dead Man Down
1
5,840,000
Wish Dragon
5
5,150,000
World Trade Center
1
4,870,000
The 2nd
1
4,390,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from August 2 - August 8, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesQatarSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in Films in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalRussiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ChileCosta RicaVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaGreeceHungaryLithuaniaPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonMaldivesSri Lanka
Top 10 in Films in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay

In Europe:

Netherlands

In Asia:

South Korea
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceGermanyIrelandLuxembourgMaltaSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Asia:

IndiaIsrael

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bird Box282,020,000
2Red Notice277,900,000
3Extraction231,340,000
4The Irishman214,570,000
5The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
66 Underground205,470,000
7Spenser Confidential197,320,000
8Enola Holmes189,900,000
9Army of the Dead186,540,000
10The Old Guard185,710,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

