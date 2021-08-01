Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 26 - August 1, 2021
Films (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Resort to Love
1
28,050,000
The Last Letter From Your Lover
2
18,890,000
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
2
8,960,000
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
5
6,570,000
Wish Dragon
4
6,290,000
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
3
6,190,000
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
4
5,840,000
Twilight
3
5,600,000
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
2
4,960,000
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2
4,810,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from July 26 - August 1, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Resort to Love
Resort to Love
Top 10 in Films in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Last Letter From Your Lover
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Top 10 in Films in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilColombiaDominican RepublicJamaicaPanamaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRussiaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Wish Dragon
Wish Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorGuatemalaPeruVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicHungaryLatviaLithuaniaRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

Thailand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

