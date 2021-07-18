Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 12 - July 18, 2021
Films (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
1
20,080,000
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
2
16,820,000
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
3
14,370,000
Gunpowder Milkshake
1
11,770,000
The Water Man
1
11,630,000
This Little Love Of Mine
2
8,810,000
Wish Dragon
3
8,550,000
Fatherhood
3
7,790,000
Twilight
1
7,170,000
Rust Creek
1
6,560,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from July 12 - July 18, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Top 10 in Films in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Top 10 in Films in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSaudi Arabia
Gunpowder Milkshake
Gunpowder Milkshake
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Canada#1 United States

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandNorwaySweden
The Water Man
The Water Man
Top 10 in Films in 54 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuatemala#1 HondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaRussiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
This Little Love Of Mine
This Little Love Of Mine
Top 10 in Films in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaCosta RicaMartiniquePanamaTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Wish Dragon
Wish Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaPeru

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordan

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Fatherhood
Fatherhood
Top 10 in Films in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartiniqueVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaDenmarkHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanLebanonSaudi Arabia
Rust Creek
Rust Creek
Top 10 in Films in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandIcelandIrelandMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandRomaniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Israel

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bird Box282,020,000
2Extraction231,340,000
3The Irishman214,570,000
4The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
56 Underground205,470,000
6Spenser Confidential197,320,000
7Enola Holmes189,900,000
8Army of the Dead186,540,000
9The Old Guard185,710,000
10Murder Mystery169,590,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel