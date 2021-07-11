Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 5 - July 11, 2021
Films (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
2
19,550,000
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
1
16,060,000
Fatherhood
2
12,830,000
Warcraft
2
10,990,000
Wish Dragon
2
10,590,000
This Little Love Of Mine
1
9,390,000
Mother's Day
1
9,200,000
Kung Fu Panda 3
2
8,860,000
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
1
8,860,000
The Huntsman: Winter's War
1
7,460,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from July 5 - July 11, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicGermanyHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitMaldivesSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Fatherhood
Top 10 in Films in 49 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaColombiaCosta RicaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceHungaryIcelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesSaudi Arabia

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Warcraft
Top 10 in Films in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorJamaicaMexicoPanamaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Austria#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Wish Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandPortugalRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordan
This Little Love Of Mine
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Belgium#1 CroatiaDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

Australia
Kung Fu Panda 3
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaCanadaChileCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandLatviaLuxembourgNorwayPortugalSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaMaldivesPakistanSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkIcelandMaltaNorwayRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSloveniaSweden

In Asia:

CyprusIndiaMalaysiaPakistanPhilippinesTurkey

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bird Box282,020,000
2Red Notice277,900,000
3Extraction231,340,000
4The Irishman214,570,000
5The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
66 Underground205,470,000
7Spenser Confidential197,320,000
8Enola Holmes189,900,000
9Army of the Dead186,540,000
10The Old Guard185,710,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel