Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 18 - April 24, 2022
Films (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
The Taming of the Shrewd
2
9,330,000
Furioza
3
6,150,000
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
3
5,080,000
The Turning Point
1
2,810,000
One Piece Film Z
1
2,220,000
Through My Window
11
2,200,000
All Hail
4
1,920,000
Black Crab
6
1,830,000
In Good Hands
5
1,700,000
Dasvi
3
1,620,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from April 18 - April 24, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Taming of the Shrewd
The Taming of the Shrewd
Top 10 in Films in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanLebanonTaiwanTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Furioza
Furioza
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartiniqueUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFranceGreeceHungaryLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanSaudi ArabiaSouth Korea

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeJamaicaMartinique

In Europe:

Luxembourg

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Dasvi
Dasvi
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 India#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Black Crab94,130,000
4Through My Window92,440,000
5Below Zero78,300,000
6Rogue City66,600,000
7The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
8Restless59,060,000
9Lost Bullet58,320,000
10Spoiled Brats56,900,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel