Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 4 - April 10, 2022
Films (Non-English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|Furioza
1
|23,960,000
|All Hail
2
|13,300,000
|Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
1
|12,540,000
|Dasvi
1
|5,690,000
|Black Crab
4
|4,660,000
|Captain Nova
2
|4,610,000
|Enforcement
1
|4,020,000
|In Good Hands
3
|4,010,000
|Retfærdighedens ryttere
1
|3,710,000
|Ya veremos
2
|3,580,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from April 4 - April 10, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Furioza
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•#1 Belgium•Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•#1 France•Germany•#1 Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•Slovenia•#1 Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•#1 Ukraine
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•#1 Morocco•Nigeria•#1 Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•#1 Cyprus•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:#1 New Caledonia
All Hail
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•#1 Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Croatia•Greece•Malta•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Spain
In Asia:Cyprus•Jordan•Lebanon•Taiwan
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Dominican Republic•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Venezuela
In Europe:Greece•Luxembourg•Portugal•Romania•Switzerland
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Hong Kong•Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Kuwait•Malaysia•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•#1 South Korea•#1 Taiwan•Thailand•United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Dasvi
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix
In Africa:#1 Mauritius
In Asia:Bahrain•#1 Bangladesh•#1 India•Kuwait•#1 Maldives•#1 Oman•#1 Pakistan•Qatar•Singapore•Sri Lanka•#1 United Arab Emirates
Enforcement
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Good Hands
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Croatia•Serbia
In Asia:Lebanon•Turkey
Retfærdighedens ryttere
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
Ya veremos
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
Most Popular Films (Non-English)
The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
Films (Non-English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Blood Red Sky
|110,520,000
|2
|The Platform
|108,090,000
|3
|Through My Window
|92,440,000
|4
|Black Crab
|92,360,000
|5
|Below Zero
|78,300,000
|6
|Rogue City
|66,600,000
|7
|The Forgotten Battle
|60,940,000
|8
|Restless
|59,060,000
|9
|Lost Bullet
|58,320,000
|10
|Spoiled Brats
|56,900,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.
