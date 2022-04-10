Netflix Logo - Home

Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 4 - April 10, 2022
Films (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Furioza
1
23,960,000
All Hail
2
13,300,000
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
1
12,540,000
Dasvi
1
5,690,000
Black Crab
4
4,660,000
Captain Nova
2
4,610,000
Enforcement
1
4,020,000
In Good Hands
3
4,010,000
Retfærdighedens ryttere
1
3,710,000
Ya veremos
2
3,580,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from April 4 - April 10, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Furioza
Furioza
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 CyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
All Hail
All Hail
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaGreeceMaltaPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpain

In Asia:

CyprusJordanLebanonTaiwan
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

GreeceLuxembourgPortugalRomaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJapanKuwaitMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Dasvi
Dasvi
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

#1 Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaKuwait#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanQatarSingaporeSri Lanka#1 United Arab Emirates
Enforcement
Enforcement
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
In Good Hands
In Good Hands
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaSerbia

In Asia:

LebanonTurkey
Retfærdighedens ryttere
Retfærdighedens ryttere
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Ya veremos
Ya veremos
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Through My Window92,440,000
4Black Crab92,360,000
5Below Zero78,300,000
6Rogue City66,600,000
7The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
8Restless59,060,000
9Lost Bullet58,320,000
10Spoiled Brats56,900,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel