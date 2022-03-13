Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 7 - March 13, 2022
Films (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
The Bombardment
1
19,290,000
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
2
12,230,000
Restless
3
6,990,000
Badhaai Do
1
5,640,000
Chernobyl 1986
4
5,330,000
Meskina
2
4,190,000
Through My Window
6
3,580,000
The Invisible Thread
1
3,140,000
Love Tactics
5
2,620,000
Black Beach
1
1,600,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from March 7 - March 13, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Bombardment
The Bombardment
Top 10 in Films in 72 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Top 10 in Films in 57 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilChileDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkFranceGermanyGreeceLuxembourgNorwayPortugalRomaniaSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Restless
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceGreeceLuxembourgPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Badhaai Do
Badhaai Do
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOman#1 PakistanQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Chernobyl 1986
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Meskina
Meskina
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

FranceNetherlandsPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

HungaryPortugalSlovakia

In Asia:

Maldives
The Invisible Thread
The Invisible Thread
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaUruguay

In Europe:

ItalySpain
Love Tactics
Love Tactics
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Hungary

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

LebanonTurkey

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Through My Window92,440,000
4Below Zero78,300,000
5Rogue City66,600,000
6The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
7Lost Bullet58,320,000
8Spoiled Brats56,900,000
9#Alive54,620,000
10Space Sweepers53,340,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel