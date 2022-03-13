Global Top 10
Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 7 - March 13, 2022
Films (Non-English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|The Bombardment
1
|19,290,000
|The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
2
|12,230,000
|Restless
3
|6,990,000
|Badhaai Do
1
|5,640,000
|Chernobyl 1986
4
|5,330,000
|Meskina
2
|4,190,000
|Through My Window
6
|3,580,000
|The Invisible Thread
1
|3,140,000
|Love Tactics
5
|2,620,000
|Black Beach
1
|1,600,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from March 7 - March 13, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Bombardment
Top 10 in Films in 72 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Hong Kong•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Top 10 in Films in 57 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Brazil•Chile•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Denmark•France•Germany•Greece•Luxembourg•Norway•Portugal•Romania•Sweden•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•#1 South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Belgium•France•Greece•Luxembourg•Portugal•Spain•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Badhaai Do
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Canada
In Africa:Mauritius
In Asia:Bahrain•#1 Bangladesh•#1 India•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•#1 Pakistan•Qatar•Singapore•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
Meskina
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Guadeloupe•Martinique
In Europe:France•Netherlands•Portugal•Spain•Switzerland
In Africa:Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Hungary•Portugal•Slovakia
In Asia:Maldives
The Invisible Thread
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Uruguay
In Europe:Italy•Spain
Love Tactics
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Hungary
In Africa:Morocco
In Asia:Lebanon•Turkey
Most Popular Films (Non-English)
The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
Films (Non-English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Blood Red Sky
|110,520,000
|2
|The Platform
|108,090,000
|3
|Through My Window
|92,440,000
|4
|Below Zero
|78,300,000
|5
|Rogue City
|66,600,000
|6
|The Forgotten Battle
|60,940,000
|7
|Lost Bullet
|58,320,000
|8
|Spoiled Brats
|56,900,000
|9
|#Alive
|54,620,000
|10
|Space Sweepers
|53,340,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.
