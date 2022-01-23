Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 17 - January 23, 2022
Films (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
3
8,690,000
Photocopier
2
6,920,000
Shyam Singha Roy
1
3,590,000
My Father's Violin
1
3,170,000
Perfect Strangers
1
2,670,000
Rogue City
1
2,450,000
Amandla
1
2,380,000
Lost Bullet
1
2,050,000
Blood Red Sky
10
1,870,000
Vicky and Her Mystery
5
1,780,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from January 17 - January 23, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Top 10 in Films in 47 countries on Netflix
Top 10 in Films in 47 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIndonesiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesSingaporeVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Photocopier
Top 10 in Films in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Asia:

#1 IndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanVietnam
Shyam Singha Roy
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bangladesh#1 IndiaMalaysiaMaldivesOmanQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Perfect Strangers
Top 10 in Films in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

France

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainIsrael#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Amandla
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Romania

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Below Zero78,300,000
4Rogue City66,600,000
5The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
6Lost Bullet58,320,000
7Spoiled Brats56,900,000
8#Alive54,620,000
9Space Sweepers53,340,000
10The Last Mercenary52,110,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

