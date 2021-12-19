Netflix Logo - Home

Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 13 - December 19, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Anonymously Yours
2
12,020,000
The Hand of God
1
7,710,000
Two
2
6,000,000
The Whole Truth
3
4,640,000
Sooryavanshi
3
4,000,000
Bordertown: Mural Murders
3
3,540,000
David and the Elves
2
3,360,000
Spoiled Brats
4
3,350,000
Escape From Mogadishu
1
3,260,000
Green Snake
3
2,970,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from December 13 - December 19, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Anonymously Yours
Anonymously Yours
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaFranceLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandRomania

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanSaudi ArabiaSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Hand of God
The Hand of God
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaUruguay

In Europe:

CroatiaGreece#1 ItalyLuxembourgMaltaSerbiaSpainSwitzerland

In Asia:

Israel
Two
Two
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Brazil

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTurkey
The Whole Truth
The Whole Truth
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Colombia

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeThailandVietnam
Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 IndiaKuwaitMalaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Spoiled Brats
Spoiled Brats
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Venezuela

In Europe:

GreeceItalyPortugalSpain

In Asia:

Saudi ArabiaTaiwan

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Below Zero78,300,000
4Rogue City66,600,000
5The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
6Lost Bullet58,320,000
7Spoiled Brats55,720,000
8#Alive54,620,000
9Space Sweepers53,340,000
10The Last Mercenary52,110,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

