Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
September 20 - September 26, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
The Father Who Moves Mountains
2
16,120,000
The Stronghold
2
9,490,000
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
1
7,130,000
Prey
3
2,330,000
Forgotten We'll Be
1
1,580,000
Ankahi Kahaniya
1
1,260,000
Blood Red Sky
9
1,120,000
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure
2
1,050,000
Xtreme
3
1,030,000
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
7
930,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from September 20 - September 26, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Top 10 in Films in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGermanyGreeceIcelandLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Zealand
The Stronghold
The Stronghold
Top 10 in Films in 57 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Top 10 in Films in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguay

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Ankahi Kahaniya
Ankahi Kahaniya
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

#1 BangladeshIndiaMaldivesOman#1 PakistanSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Below Zero78,300,000
4Rogue City66,600,000
5The Forgotten Battle60,930,000
6Lost Bullet58,320,000
7#Alive54,620,000
8Space Sweepers53,340,000
9The Last Mercenary52,110,000
10Just Another Christmas48,430,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

