Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
September 13 - September 19, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
The Father Who Moves Mountains
1
14,830,000
Prey
2
14,270,000
The Stronghold
1
10,360,000
JJ+E
2
3,140,000
O Candidato Honesto 2
1
2,610,000
Ilhados
1
2,240,000
Love of My Loves
2
1,880,000
Kung Fu Hustle
2
1,800,000
The Women and the Murderer
2
1,470,000
Amores perros
1
1,450,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from September 13 - September 19, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyGreeceIcelandPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwitzerland

In Asia:

IsraelKuwaitOmanSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Top 10 in Films in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpainSweden

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi Arabia
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

SwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaDominican RepublicHondurasNicaragua

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Below Zero78,300,000
4Rogue City66,600,000
5The Forgotten Battle60,930,000
6Lost Bullet58,320,000
7#Alive54,620,000
8Space Sweepers53,340,000
9The Last Mercenary52,110,000
10Just Another Christmas48,430,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

