Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 9 - August 15, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
The Swarm
2
11,470,000
The Last Mercenary
3
7,570,000
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
3
6,550,000
Blood Red Sky
4
6,470,000
El infierno
2
4,890,000
Mimi
3
3,630,000
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
2
3,440,000
Rurouni Kenshin: The Final
3
2,820,000
Navarasa: Volume 1
2
2,800,000
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
4
2,190,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from August 9 - August 15, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Swarm
The Swarm
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

ItalyPoland

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongJordanKuwaitMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
The Last Mercenary
The Last Mercenary
Top 10 in Films in 37 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilColombiaDominican RepublicUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumEstoniaFranceGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLuxembourgPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

GreeceSpain

In Asia:

CyprusIndonesiaSouth KoreaThailand
Blood Red Sky
Blood Red Sky
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

RussiaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTaiwanUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
El infierno
El infierno
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru
Mimi
Mimi
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

MauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitMaldives#1 OmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayRussiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraine
Navarasa: Volume 1
Navarasa: Volume 1
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 IndiaMalaysiaOmanQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Below Zero78,300,000
4Rogue City66,600,000
5The Forgotten Battle60,930,000
6Lost Bullet58,320,000
7#Alive54,620,000
8Space Sweepers53,340,000
9The Last Mercenary52,110,000
10Just Another Christmas48,430,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

