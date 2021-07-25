Netflix Logo - Home

Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 19 - July 25, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Blood Red Sky
1
35,930,000
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
1
16,380,000
Chernobyl 1986
1
8,250,000
A Perfect Fit
2
8,000,000
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
3
7,190,000
The Guide to the Perfect Family
2
4,580,000
A Classic Horror Story
2
4,060,000
Deep
1
3,200,000
Tô Ryca
2
2,930,000
Haseen Dillruba
4
2,620,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from July 19 - July 25, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Blood Red Sky
Blood Red Sky
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 GermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Top 10 in Films in 41 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilChileDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

Spain

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOman#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Chernobyl 1986
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 50 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaDenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovenia#1 SwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
A Perfect Fit
A Perfect Fit
Top 10 in Films in 35 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

GreeceMaltaPortugalRomania

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaMaldivesSri Lanka
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Top 10 in Films in 38 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaCzech RepublicEstoniaFranceGermanyHungaryItalyLatviaLuxembourgRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusJordanKuwaitMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaThailandTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Guide to the Perfect Family
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Deep
Deep
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesTaiwanThailand
Haseen Dillruba
Haseen Dillruba
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

#1 Bangladesh#1 India#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Below Zero78,300,000
4Rogue City66,600,000
5The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
6Lost Bullet58,320,000
7#Alive54,620,000
8Space Sweepers53,340,000
9The Last Mercenary52,110,000
10Just Another Christmas48,430,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

